 Facebook glasses move already under privacy scrutiny
HomeDevicesNews

Facebook glasses move already under privacy scrutiny

13 SEP 2021

Italy’s personal data regulator raised questions about the privacy implications of Facebook’s newly-announced smart glasses, demanding the company provide further details on how it will use information, images and footage gathered.

In a statement, regulator Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali (GPDP) noted it asked Facebook for comments on several points via its counterpart in the Republic of Ireland, where the social media giant has its European headquarters.

The announcement came shortly after Facebook unveiled Ray-Ban Stories in partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

GPDP wants information on how the company plans to process data gathered by the device; any systems to anonymise collected data; detail on the voice assistant used; and measures to protect the privacy of people the authority describes as “occasionally shot, in particular” children.

On announcing the device last week, Facebook claimed the glasses were “designed with privacy in mind”, explaining it felt responsible for helping “people feel comfortable and provide peace of mind, and that goes not only for device owners but the people around them, too”.

Author

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

