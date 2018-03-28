English
HomeDevicesNews

Facebook axes smart speaker preview after data breach

28 MAR 2018

Facebook will reportedly not preview new home products at its developer conference in May, amid continued backlash over the misuse of the data of 50 million users.

News surfaced in August 2017 that the social media giant was working on a smart speaker as well as a video chat device for the home.

While Facebook was tipped to still be planning to launch the device later in 2018, Bloomberg reported a preview was put on ice to give the company more time to scrutinise how the product handles user data.

Facebook’s home products forms part of a strategy to use artificial intelligence to make devices which can become part of users’ everyday lives, in the way Amazon did with the Echo speaker.

However, with a focus group finding users were already wary of placing a Facebook-branded device in their homes due to the company’s reputation for collecting data, the latest revelations of a data breach appear to have been the straw which broke the camel’s back regarding preview plans.

At the developer conference, Facebook will flesh out plans announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week to clamp down on the amount of user data which can be collected by apps along with the level of access app developers have (the recent data breach used an app).

Facebook said in a blog post for developers the changes “are not easy,” but are important to “mitigate any breach of trust with the broader developer ecosystem.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

