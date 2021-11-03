European operators boost phone sustainability push

European operators hailed the potential to establish global standards for mobile device sustainability as they expanded a ratings programme introduced in the region in May.

In a joint statement, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telia and Vodafone Group explained the Eco Rating scheme will begin assessing the environmental impact of handsets sold in seven countries in North and South America, adding to the 24 European markets initially covered, and South Africa and Brazil which were added later.

The expansion aims to encourage global operators to create a universal labelling system for smartphones and feature phones.

Based on information from device makers, handsets are assessed on the impact of production, use, transportation and disposal.

The Eco Rating initiative currently covers more than 150 phone models, almost double the number at its launch.

Vendors Fairphone, Realme and Vivo have recently joined the scheme, adding to a dozen other vendors including Huawei, Samsung and Xiaomi.