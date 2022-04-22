EU continues charge towards USB-C mandate

A committee of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) backed a proposal which would force all smartphone makers to offer USB-C charging, a potential blow to Apple as the only major global manufacturer to use an alternative.

The European Parliament Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee voted in favour of the floated position on common charger legislation, which will also apply to other small and medium-sized electronic devices.

This includes tablets, digital cameras, headphones, chargeable portable speakers and handheld gaming devices. It would not apply to smart watches, health trackers and other electronics deemed too small to sport a USB-C port.

The proposal was drafted by the European Commission in 2021 and will now go to the whole parliament for approval before final legislation is shaped.

Final rules must then go through all three European Union legislative institutions including the European Council before becoming law.

Alongside pushing a common charger, the committee noted in a statement it wanted to “see clear information and labelling on new devices about charging options” and a strategy to be created towards standards for wireless charging.

The European Commission has been pushing for a common charging port since 2009 as part of a long-running battle to curb electronic waste.

Although the majority of smartphone brands currently offer USB-C, Apple is a notable exception with its use of its Lightning connector.