English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Essential slashes staff

17 OCT 2018

Essential, the mobile device company founded by Android creator Andy Rubin, dismissed nearly a third of its staff after producing only lacklustre results in its attempt to break into the premium handset market.

Bloomberg reported the company let go of around 30 per cent of its approximately 120-member workforce. The cuts were said to impact staff across the company’s hardware, marketing and sales operations.

A company representative told the outlet in a statement that slashing its staff was a “difficult decision”, but added it is “confident that our sharpened product focus will help us deliver a truly game changing consumer product”.

The news followed reports in May that Essential cancelled development of its second edition smartphone, and Rubin was considering putting the company up for sale.

Essential, which was founded in 2015, launched its first handset with Sprint as its US operator partner in May 2017. However, the device failed to gain traction among users, as analyst company IDC estimated the company shipped fewer than 90,000 units of the device in the six months after launch.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association