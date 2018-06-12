English
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

Essential partners MQA, Tidal in audio push

12 JUN 2018

Smartphone maker Essential appeared undeterred by reports founder Andy Rubin is mulling a sale of the venture, unveiling a number of updates focused on audio including partnerships with Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) and online music service Tidal.

Essential said customers can access MQA tracks via Tidal, which is offering Essential Phone users a three month free subscription. In hardware terms, Essential is offering the device bundled with high-resolution earphones for $499.

In a related statement, MQA explained its technology “captures the sound of the original studio performance” in a fully authenticated file which is “small enough to stream”.

The partnerships appear to be an attempt to breathe life into the company following what is widely regarded as lacklustre sales of Essential Phone. In February, research company IDC’s European devices research head Francisco Jeronimo estimated Essential shipped less than 100,000 units in 2017 (albeit not for the entire year), despite a $200 price cut implemented in October 2017.

Rubin last month appeared to confirm the company had abandoned development of a second-generation smartphone, but did not address speculation he was considering a sale. Instead he stated in a tweet the company was refocusing its efforts on new products.

Apparently in line with Rubin’s comment, Essential announced it will launch an Audio Adapter HD peripheral later this year. It is said to be “one of the first to feature a high-resolution ESS Sabre DAC with hardware MQA rendering and an audiophile-grade amp that can drive demanding high-impedance headphones”.

The machined titanium module features a 3.5mm headphone jack and, because it uses Essential’s Click module connection, can be used while the phone is being charged.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

