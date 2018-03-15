English
HomeDevicesNews

Ericsson, Micromax end legal spat

15 MAR 2018

Indian smartphone maker Micromax is reported to have inked a patent licence deal with Ericsson, bringing an end to a long-running legal dispute.

The Economic Times reported the agreement was signed earlier this year and brings to an end all legal actions involving the two companies. Ericsson and Micromax’s spat dates back to 2013, when a complaint was filed related to standard-essential patents.

The newspaper said neither company would disclose further details of the deal, although Ericsson said it had “over the years entered into multiple global licence agreements for our standard-essential patents”, and is “pleased” Micromax has joined the list.

Another Indian handset maker, Intex, also made complaints about Ericsson’s licensing practices, alongside Micromax.

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

