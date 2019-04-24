EE brings Reno to UK - Mobile World Live

Oppo announced EE will be the exclusive operator for its Reno 5G smartphone when it comes to the UK later this year.

Sharon Meadows, director of devices, partnerships and business development at EE, said the device will unlock the full benefits of its next-generation network, delivering “4K content”, AR and online gaming: “Reno 5G will let them tap into the game-changing speeds and connectivity that 5G will bring”.

Oppo unveiled its Reno smartphone line earlier this month, debuting the company’s 10x optical zoom imaging technology.

At the European launch this week, Oppo said it had been preparing for the arrival of 5G since 2015, and invested in design and technology “to ensure the production of a desirable phone”.

Reno is part of the Oppo 5G Landing Project which has brought together five operators: Swisscom; Singtel; Telstra; Optus; and now EE, “to work together to be one of the first smartphone providers to launch both a 5G enabled smartphone and a working 5G network later this year,” it stated.

Oppo is not the first 5G vendor enlisted by EE: in December 2018 OnePlus revealed its first 5G smartphone would be sold by the operator, as part of a next-generation research and development partnership between the pair.