EC steps-up smartphone repair campaign

The European Commission (EC) provided more details on a plan to implement repair requirements for smartphones and tablets sold within the bloc, including a provision ordering manufacturers to provide fixes for up to ten years.

In a 30-page document, the EC outlined its reasons and objectives for the proposal, which came to light in September 2022, when it outlined a set of draft rules as part of a wider effort to cut waste related to electronic devices.

With the proposals now set in stone, negotiations are still needed between the European Parliament and Member States before they can be made law.

Among the provisions, the EC said companies selling consumer goods in the EU must offer repairs instead of replacing a damaged good free of charge within a legal guarantee period.

It would only be able to replace the device if it proved cheaper to do so.

Under a post-guarantee rule, manufacturers producing goods subject to repair requirements will be expected to repair items for five-to-ten years after purchase, if the customer requests it and the repair is possible.

Other proposals include a requirement for OEMs to inform consumers about which products fall under the scheme and there could also be the creation of a European standard to help consumers identify repairers providing top quality.

The EC also proposed rules taking stronger action on companies making claims around environmental credentials which they cannot prove. The EU estimates around 35 million tonnes of waste comes from electronic products discarded prematurely, while replacements costs consumers €12 billion annually.

Along with the EC, several technology and telecoms companies in the market have made moves around reparability, including Samsung, Vodafone and Apple.