 EC pushes Google, Fitbit decision to 2021 - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

EC pushes Google, Fitbit decision to 2021

16 OCT 2020

The European Commission (EC) again postponed the deadline for completing an investigation of Google’s proposed $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, targeting a decision in early 2021.

An update to the EC’s case file set 8 January as the new date for issuing its decision, its second rescheduling of a decision originally due on 9 December.

Reuters noted extensions are often granted at the request of the companies being investigated.

Google announced the deal in November 2019, but struggled to win over critics concerned about issues related to data use and competition in the wearables market.

Financial Times last month tipped the EC to approve the deal after Google promised not to use data gleaned from Fitbit devices for targeted advertising for ten years, and grant rivals access to its services and data with user consent.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Devices

Tags

