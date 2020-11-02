 Earwear, wearable bands set for 2021 boom - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Earwear, wearable bands set for 2021 boom

02 NOV 2020

Canalys tipped global shipments of wearable bands and ear-worn products to grow by 28 per cent to 558 million units in 2021, as customers opt for smaller and less costly devices in place of smartphone upgrades due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The analytics company said True Wireless Stereo (TWS) ear-worn devices will increase by 39 per cent to 350 million units, while wearables are expected to grow 12 per cent to more than 200 million.

Research analyst Cynthia Chen explained Covid-19 “will prolong replacement cycles for smartphones” and spur consumers to seek cheaper options.

She noted the expected boost also factors in an increased focus on health and wellbeing, alongside a rise in engagement in indoor activities including learning and working from home during lockdowns.

Canalys tipped Chinese smartphone vendors to expand to overseas markets in the wearable and ear-wear categories, and noted some manufacturers were already leveraging cross-border e-commerce platforms to make direct shipments available from China or Hong Kong.

Chan also warned of subsequent waves of IoT infections associated with the category expansion, a trend previously highlighted by Nokia.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Orange, OPPO ally for eSIM device boost

IDC pumps-up volumes in latest wearables prediction

Covid-19 drives Q2 wearables growth
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association