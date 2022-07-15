Doro poised to expand beyond handsets

Specialist handset manufacturer Doro revealed plans to launch three product ranges targeting older users beyond fixed and mobile phones in the next year, with the first new lines set to be unveiled at IFA Berlin in September.

During an investor call, president and CEO Jorgen Nilsson revealed the roadmap for the new product areas, with the third innovation scheduled for launch at MWC Barcelona 2023.

Nilsson noted Doro was tapping its expertise in producing consumer electronics for older users to develop a new proposition.

The new products have been in development for around six months, he added.

Doro currently makes feature phones, basic smartphones and landline telephones with interfaces designed for older users. Typically they include large buttons, hearing aid compatibility, accessibility features and safety elements.

Although Doro’s revenue dropped almost 24 per cent year-on-year in Q2 to SEK198 million ($18.8 million), Nilsson said its latest range had been particularly well received.

He noted it had stripped back much of the smartphone-like complexity from its feature phones in response to consumer demand, adding “the end users see it as easy to use as a 2G and 3G phone”.

However, he noted “below the surface it’s basically a smartphone in a foldable shape.”

In the associated financial results statement, Doro reported net profit of SEK4.9 million, down from SEK12.9 million in Q2 2021.

The revenue and profit declines were attributed to inflation impacting consumer spending and negative impacts of foreign exchange movements.