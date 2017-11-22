Doro extends 8040 smartphone availability

Doro expanded the number of markets where its 8040 smartphone is available with the launch of the device in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The smartphone went on sale in the Nordics, France and Germany in September.

In a statement, Doro said a key feature of the latest smartphone is a new web portal, designed to guide users through set-up and use of the device, help locate the phone if lost, and enable family and friends to remotely log-on to provide assistance when required. The latter feature requires owner approval, the company stated.

Robert Puskaric, CEO of Doro Group, said the mydoromanager web portal will “change the way seniors interact and connect with loved ones”.

Other unique properties include an enhanced mode, which offers large icons, customisable shortcuts, and a vertical menu navigation Doro stated is more similar to regular Android user interfaces (UIs). Users less familiar with smartphones can switch to a UI offering step-by-step guidance to performing key functions, including sending SMS and email.

Peter Marsden, MD of Doro UK and Ireland, said the dual-interface is a first for the company and an “important upgrade” over the 8040’s predecessor, the Doro 8030.

Other differences between Doro 8040 and the previous model include a sunken 5-inch display (designed to prevent scratching), a soft-touch backing designed to be more easily gripped, and updated physical keys.

In the UK and Ireland, the device costs £250 and is available online (via the company’s website) and a range of retailers.