Docomo joins rivals in restarting P30 Pro sales - Mobile World Live

NTT Docomo, the largest mobile operator in Japan, joined rivals KDDI and SoftBank in resuming sales of Huawei’s P30 Pro smartphone after the US extended a temporary permit allowing the vendor to continue trading with domestic companies for another 90 days, The Mainichi reported.

After delaying the release of the P30 Pro for months, Docomo said it will start taking orders this week and the model will go on sale in September.

Earlier in the month KDDI and SoftBank announced they would start selling the smartphone model.

All three companies halted sales in May after the Department of Commerce put Huawei on a trade blacklist which prohibits US companies from selling goods to the vendor.

The operators said they confirmed the vendor’s smartphone would continue to support the Android operating system, The Mainichi wrote.

Rakuten Mobile, which will be the fourth mobile operator in the country when it launches limited service in October, also recently started selling P30 models (via its MVNO service) after postponing the release in May, the newspaper said.