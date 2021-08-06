 Dish Network tipped for own-brand Android move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Dish Network tipped for own-brand Android move

06 AUG 2021

Dish Network reportedly prepared to launch its own 5G Android phone, a move which could help differentiate the nascent operator as it prepares to launch a cloud-based next-generation network.

Bloomberg reported the device will be named Celero, a Latin term relating to swift movement.

Because Dish Network is building a greenfield 5G network, it will need compatible smartphones.

A recent network sharing deal with AT&T will allow Dish Network MVNO customers to fall back to LTE and the companies have previously explained the MVNO agreement might be expanded in future.

If Dish Network does launch 5G service without an LTE fallback option, it would be the first mobile broadband provider in the US to attempt this.

Apple’s popular 5G-enabled iPhone 12 would be an obvious choice for the operator and its main prepaid brand Boost Mobile already offers the devices.

Boost and Dish Network’s other prepaid brands currently use T-Mobile US’ network, but most customers are expected to transition to the AT&T network, a move the operator stated will require new handsets for some.

Dish Network has until June 2023 to build a 5G network covering 70 per cent of the US population to fulfil a commitment made involving T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Google bows to EC pressure on Android search options

Google, Qualcomm extend Android updates

Google targets SMEs with device management tool
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association