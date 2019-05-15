Coolpad launches Legacy - Mobile World Live

Smartphone maker Coolpad announced a new flagship, called Coolpad Legacy, touting it as being “purpose built for busy family life”.

While the company described the device as a flagship, in technology terms it is positioned firmly for the mass market: powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chip, it has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage (with expansion slot), and a 4000mAh battery.

Coolpad Legacy has a 6.4-inch HD screen, with 16MP+5MP main and 13MP front facing cameras.

But this is reflected in the pricing, at $129.99.

“As we thought about the needs of each family member, we don’t want to create another expensive smartphone with unnecessary features. Instead, we focused on the features that matter to smart buyers and made them great, such as battery life that can keep up with busy schedules and a generous display for consuming content on the go,” said John Choi, chief product officer of Coolpad Americas.

Chinese-owned Coolpad has managed to fly under the radar of anti-Chinese sentiment in the market, which has impacted rivals including Huawei and ZTE.

The website of Coolpad Americas goes to great lengths to talk up its heritage in the country, stating it is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and has been operating in the US market since 2012.