 Coolpad launches Legacy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Coolpad launches Legacy

15 MAY 2019

Smartphone maker Coolpad announced a new flagship, called Coolpad Legacy, touting it as being “purpose built for busy family life”.

While the company described the device as a flagship, in technology terms it is positioned firmly for the mass market: powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chip, it has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage (with expansion slot), and a 4000mAh battery.

Coolpad Legacy has a 6.4-inch HD screen, with 16MP+5MP main and 13MP front facing cameras.

But this is reflected in the pricing, at $129.99.

“As we thought about the needs of each family member, we don’t want to create another expensive smartphone with unnecessary features. Instead, we focused on the features that matter to smart buyers and made them great, such as battery life that can keep up with busy schedules and a generous display for consuming content on the go,” said John Choi, chief product officer of Coolpad Americas.

Chinese-owned Coolpad has managed to fly under the radar of anti-Chinese sentiment in the market, which has impacted rivals including Huawei and ZTE.

The website of Coolpad Americas goes to great lengths to talk up its heritage in the country, stating it is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and has been operating in the US market since 2012.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Interview: Coolpad Americas

Wearables makers turn to children to offset stagnation

Coolpad gets funding for AI push
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association