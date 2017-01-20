English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Coolpad employees held in Huawei infringement probe

20 JAN 2017
Coolpad

Six employees of Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad, who previously worked for Huawei, were detained by Chinese authorities for allegedly leaking documents from their former employer.

According to a report by the official Securities Times relayed by Reuters, the six are accused of infringing on Huawei’s intellectual property rights and are also under investigation by the Shenzhen public securities department regarding a patent application made before they joined Coolpad.

In a statement by a Coolpad unit, the employees’ lawyers and families deny the allegations, insisting none of them leaked documents or codes from Huawei.

Coolpad is 29 per cent owned by LeEco, which last June became the smartphone maker’s largest shareholder after expanding its stake by 11 per cent.

LeEco said in a post on its official Weibo account the accusations were “pure rumour”, Reuters reported.

In August Coolpad named Liu Jiangfeng, a long-time Huawei executive, as its CEO. Liu was most recently president of Huawei’s Honor smartphone unit.

Coolpad issued a profit warning last July as its sales suffered due to a downturn and fierce competition in its home market.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Amazon’s Alexa to arrive on Huawei’s Mate 9 smartphone

Honor unveils 6X with dual-lens camera

Honor uses Magic to trial technology concepts

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association