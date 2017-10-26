English
HomeDevicesNews

Comcast beats US wireless operators on iPhone X deals

26 OCT 2017

With the ordering process about to begin, US wireless operator promotions for the iPhone X appeared a bit lacklustre leaving room for one of the strongest offers to come from a cable competitor.

Comcast announced its Xfinity Mobile wireless service, which runs on a hybrid network of Wi-Fi hotspots and Verizon’s cellular infrastructure, will offer a $500 gift card for the smartphone to customers who switch to Xfinity and buy in to a triple play bundle.

The discount is $150 more than a deal from Sprint, which is the best currently available from US cellular operators: the company is offering $350 off Apple’s $999 price tag for iPhone X to customers trading in an eligible device.

T-Mobile US and Verizon both launched $300 trade-in promotions.

BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk wrote in a research note: “The ‘intensely competitive’ narrative has shifted to assume that operators have been saving up their promotional efforts for the iPhone X. Well, we are at launch day and the aggressive promotions have still not materialised.”

“In each case, the iPhone X promotions remain materially lower than the $650 offered by all operators for last year’s launch of the iPhone 7.”

AT&T CFO John Stephens acknowledged as much in the operator’s recent earnings call, noting the company believes it can compete effectively without “promotional activity of an extensive nature.”

The relative strength of Comcast’s play will hardly make a dent in the larger operators’ subscriber figures. Earlier this month, reports indicated the Xfinity Mobile service is gaining steam, but still only had around 200,000 subscribers.

As Deutsche Bank research analyst Matthew Niknam noted, though, Comcast’s bundling strategy offers direct competition to AT&T’s own bundle tactic, making it an “incremental risk” to the tier-1 incumbent.

 

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

