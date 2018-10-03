English
HomeDevicesNews

Citizen, Fossil partner for hybrid smartwatches

03 OCT 2018

Watch company Citizen inked a deal with Fossil Group to use the latter’s hybrid smartwatch technology, an alliance the pair said aims to expand the global scale and reach of the devices.

Fossil, which brings products to market under brands including Skagen, Diesel, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors, is already active in the hybrid smartwatch market. As a result of the deal, Citizen will manufacture hybrid smartwatch movements including Fossil technology, selling both movements and complete watches to the industry.

In a statement, the companies said they will also collaborate in “bringing future innovation to the smartwatch category”.

Kosta Kartsotis, CEO of Fossil, said: “This transaction is the result of our technology investments and demonstrates the capabilities we’ve developed in the wearables category and the larger watch industry.”

A recent report by Juniper Research suggested hybrid smartwatches will make up more than half of the total smartwatch market by 2022, with growth outstripping that of fully-fledged smartwatches.

Fossil boosted its smartwatch business in November 2015, with its acquisition of wearables company Misfit.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

