English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Chinese smartphone vendors expand global share

03 AUG 2017

China-based smartphone vendors accounted for a record 48 per cent of global shipments in Q2, as they continue to scale aggressively beyond the mainland, according to Counterpoint Research.

Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Huawei were the fastest growing Chinese brands outside of China during the quarter, with their mix of overseas smartphone shipments increasing from a year ago.

Huawei, with a 10.5 per cent global market share compared with 9 per cent in Q2 2016 (see chart below, click to enlarge), shipped 38.4 million units in Q2 2017, up 20 per cent from the same period of 2016 thanks to a strong performance in emerging markets.

Xiaomi’s Q2 shipments jumped 60 per cent year-on-year to 23.2 million units. Its market share increased to 6.3 per cent from 4.1 per cent in Q2 2016. Oppo’s shipments increased by 33 per cent to 30.5 million units, while Vivo’s rose 45 per cent to 24 million. Both saw their market shares rise by about 2 percentage points to 8.4 per cent and 6.6 per cent respectively.

The four Chinese vendors occupied the third through sixth market positions.

India, South Asia and Africa will be the key target market to drive additional scale and market share and diversify away from the domestic China market, which is increasingly saturated, Counterpoint Research noted.

The research company predicted incremental growth for the second half of 2017 thanks to the new iPhone and additional new products from other OEMs.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi dethrones Fitbit in wearables ranking

Africa demand helps drive Q2 smartphone growth

Xiaomi updates MIUI, unveils smart speaker
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association