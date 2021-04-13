China smartphone shipments recovering from Covid - Mobile World Live

Smartphone shipments in China during Q1 doubled year-on-year, with 5G models accounting for a greater portion of the total, government figures showed.

The China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported total shipments grew 101.5 per cent to 96.2 million units, of which 71.3 per cent were 5G compatible compared with 29.5 per cent in Q1 2020.

In the recent period, vendors introduced 64 new 5G models and local manufacturers produced 88.5 per cent of total smartphones shipped, up marginally.

A major factor driving growth in China’s 5G shipments is rapidly declining prices: Counterpoint Research data showed nearly a third of compatible devices sold in January were priced below $300.

Shipments in Q1 2020 were impacted by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions, falling 34.7 per cent year-on-year to 47.7 million units.

The global smartphone market returned to growth in the final quarter of 2020, with IDC figures showing shipments rose 4.3 per cent to 385.9 million units.