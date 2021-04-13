 China smartphone shipments recovering from Covid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

China smartphone shipments recovering from Covid

13 APR 2021

Smartphone shipments in China during Q1 doubled year-on-year, with 5G models accounting for a greater portion of the total, government figures showed.

The China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported total shipments grew 101.5 per cent to 96.2 million units, of which 71.3 per cent were 5G compatible compared with 29.5 per cent in Q1 2020.

In the recent period, vendors introduced 64 new 5G models and local manufacturers produced 88.5 per cent of total smartphones shipped, up marginally.

A major factor driving growth in China’s 5G shipments is rapidly declining prices: Counterpoint Research data showed nearly a third of compatible devices sold in January were priced below $300.

Shipments in Q1 2020 were impacted by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions, falling 34.7 per cent year-on-year to 47.7 million units.

The global smartphone market returned to growth in the final quarter of 2020, with IDC figures showing shipments rose 4.3 per cent to 385.9 million units.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Realme aims to scale up 5G device rollout

Vietnam Q1 handset exports rise

IDC bullish on Australian 5G smartphone demand
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association