China smartphone shipments down

China recorded a fifth straight year of declining smartphone shipments after another double-digit drop during Q4 2022, data from Counterpoint Research showed.

Shipments in Q4 were down 15 per cent year-on-year, with Counterpoint Research citing Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions which weakened consumer spending and delayed smartphone replacements.

With the country’s ending its zero-Covid policy in December 2022, Counterpoint Research predicted a turnaround could begin in Q2.

Apple’s share was broadly flat at 23.7 per cent compared with 23 per cent in Q4 2021, though shipments were 12 per cent lower.

Vivo and Oppo both registered 21 per cent drops in shipments, with their shares decreasing by more than a percentage point to 17.2 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

Honor’s share was flat at 14.5 per cent with shipments down 15 per cent, and Xiaomi shipped 19 per cent fewer units, with its share down to 12.5 per cent.