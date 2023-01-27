 China smartphone shipments down - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

China smartphone shipments down

27 JAN 2023

China recorded a fifth straight year of declining smartphone shipments after another double-digit drop during Q4 2022, data from Counterpoint Research showed.

Shipments in Q4 were down 15 per cent year-on-year, with Counterpoint Research citing Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions which weakened consumer spending and delayed smartphone replacements.

With the country’s ending its zero-Covid policy in December 2022, Counterpoint Research predicted a turnaround could begin in Q2.

Apple’s share was broadly flat at 23.7 per cent compared with 23 per cent in Q4 2021, though shipments were 12 per cent lower.

Vivo and Oppo both registered 21 per cent drops in shipments, with their shares decreasing by more than a percentage point to 17.2 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

Honor’s share was flat at 14.5 per cent with shipments down 15 per cent, and Xiaomi shipped 19 per cent fewer units, with its share down to 12.5 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China smartphone woes continue

Thai smartphone shipments tumble

Second-hand smartphone market grows
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association