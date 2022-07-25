China smartphone market down in H1

Smartphone shipments in China rebounded year-on-year in June, but a dismal run during the first five months of 2022 led to a double-digit decline for H1, data from a government agency showed.

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) stated shipments in June rose 9.1 per cent to 27.5 million units but fell 21.8 per cent in H1 to 133.7 million, of which 81.7 per cent were 5G models.

During the six-month period, 84.5 per cent of the total shipments came from domestic brands.

CAICT stated 25 new 5G models were launched in June, out of a total of 34.

The Chinese market was hammered by citywide lockdowns in Shanghai, Shenzhen and other major cities following spikes in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in the first few months of 2022.

During May, authorities in Shenzhen offered consumers subsidies on smartphones produced by several local vendors to spur demand.

Some vendors blamed a lack of components for impacting supplies and slowing sales.