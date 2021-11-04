China smartphone market dips in Q3

The smartphone market in China softened in Q3 due to rising ASPs (Average Selling Prices) and what analyst firm IDC called a continued lack of products that stimulated demand, with 5G models accounting for more than three-quarters of total shipments.

Smartphone shipments in the country fell 4.7 per cent year-on-year to 80.8 million units.

Will Wong, research manager for Client Devices at IDC Asia Pacific, said the Honor brand grabbed the spotlight by moving up a spot in the rankings to third from the same period a year ago. “Despite fierce competition, the company was able to quickly establish a well-rounded product portfolio along with a stronger channel and supply chain.”

The top three vendors recorded double-digit growth in Q3, with Honor seeing shipments rise 31.7 per cent to 14 million units.

Vivo’s shipments grew 18.7 per cent to 17.9 million, with the company maintaining the top position with a 22.1 per cent share (up from 17.8 a year earlier). Oppo remained in second place with a 19.8 per cent share (up 3.3 percentage points year-on-year) after booking 13.8 per cent growth to 16 million units.

Xiaomi fell to fourth from third in 2020, with a 13.6 per cent share, as shipments were flat at 11 million units. Apple boosted its share by more than 4 percentage points to 13 per cent, posting near 50 per cent growth in shipment to 10.5 million units.