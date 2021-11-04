 China smartphone market dips in Q3 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

China smartphone market dips in Q3

04 NOV 2021

The smartphone market in China softened in Q3 due to rising ASPs (Average Selling Prices) and what analyst firm IDC called a continued lack of products that stimulated demand, with 5G models accounting for more than three-quarters of total shipments.

Smartphone shipments in the country fell 4.7 per cent year-on-year to 80.8 million units.

Will Wong, research manager for Client Devices at IDC Asia Pacific, said the Honor brand grabbed the spotlight by moving up a spot in the rankings to third from the same period a year ago. “Despite fierce competition, the company was able to quickly establish a well-rounded product portfolio along with a stronger channel and supply chain.”

The top three vendors recorded double-digit growth in Q3, with Honor seeing shipments rise 31.7 per cent to 14 million units.

Vivo’s shipments grew 18.7 per cent to 17.9 million, with the company maintaining the top position with a 22.1 per cent share (up from 17.8 a year earlier). Oppo remained in second place with a 19.8 per cent share (up 3.3 percentage points year-on-year) after booking 13.8 per cent growth to 16 million units.

Xiaomi fell to fourth from third in 2020, with a 13.6 per cent share, as shipments were flat at 11 million units. Apple boosted its share by more than 4 percentage points to 13 per cent, posting near 50 per cent growth in shipment to 10.5 million units.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple SVP steps up fight against sideloaded apps

Shortages hit India smartphone sector

Honor beats US sanctions with Google services
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association