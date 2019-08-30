 China Mobile unveils its own 5G smartphone - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

China Mobile unveils its own 5G smartphone

30 AUG 2019

The world’s largest mobile operator China Mobile officially announced its first self-branded 5G smartphone – the Pioneer X1 – as it pushes ahead with ambitious plans to launch the next-generation service in more than 50 cities by the end of the year.

The 5G device has a 6.47-inch display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and is priced at CNY4,988 ($697).

Customers can order the model online or at its retail outlets. The operator aims to introduce more than 100 5G smartphone models in the coming months, the China Daily wrote.

China Mobile, with a 59 per cent share of mobile subscribers in the mainland, is developing non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) networks concurrently, with SA its ultimate goal. It plans to deploy 50,000 5G base stations by year-end.

In early June, Chinese authorities issued four licences for the new network technology.

Both Huawei and ZTE introduced their first 5G models in China in August.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei to pump $800M into Brazil production

Huawei thrives in falling China smartphone market

ZTE gains China approval for first 5G smartphone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association