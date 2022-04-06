 China expected to have 6B abandoned handsets by 2025 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

China expected to have 6B abandoned handsets by 2025

06 APR 2022

Chinese media highlighted the growing issue of electronic waste and relatively low levels of smartphone recycling in the country, as the number of discarded mobile phones in the country was tipped to exceed 6 billion by 2025.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) cited the statistic from a report broadcast by state-run TV station CCTV discussing the high number of devices no longer in use.

SCMP added fewer than 2 per cent of old smartphones are properly recycled in the country, with the remainder apparently disposed of elsewhere or idle in people’s houses. The media outlets did not offer an estimate on current levels of abandoned handsets in the country.

The huge projection follows a surge in sales of 5G-compatible handsets and a constant stream of new devices being launched by locally-based manufacturers.

Electronic waste
Measures to address the mountains of disused smartphones and other forms of electronic waste have been undertaken across several parts of the world, as regulators and companies seek to cut the environmental impact of the technology sector.

In terms of handsets, these include schemes to recycle components in the devices; elongate the life of handsets through repair and updates; eliminate the need for multiple chargers and peripherals; and encourage resales.

The most-recent edition of the UN’s electronic waste monitor (published in 2020), placed China as the world’s largest producer with 10.1 million tonnes generated in 2019 across a whole range of electrical appliances and devices not just smartphones.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China 5G device uptake surges on cheaper prices

European operators boost phone sustainability push

China energy move hits Apple suppliers
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association