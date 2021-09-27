China energy move hits Apple suppliers

An energy usage crackdown in China was tipped to potentially impact Apple supplies, as a trio of component manufacturers reportedly halted production across a number of facilities to obey stricter environmental regulations.

Reuters reported Eson Precision, an affiliate of Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), suspended manufacturing in the city of Kunshan yesterday (26 September) until 1 October, but noted the move would have a small impact on production as its other facilities in the country were unaffected.

At the same time, Taiwan-based PCB maker Unimicron Technology reportedly also temporarily stopped production in three facilities in China until 30 September to comply with the new policy on restricting electricity usage.

Concraft Holding, which supplies Apple with speaker components, halted production in the city of Suzhou until 30 September: Reuters stated the company plans to rely on current inventory in the meantime.

The Chinese government imposed tougher policies on coal supply earlier this year seeking to reduce carbon emissions. Multiple media reported the situation led to negative effects across various sectors, potentially hurting the country’s economic growth.

China aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

The Economic Times today (27 September) reported a global chip shortage had resulted in an iPhone 13 shortage in India.