 Canalys warns of Japan smartphone slide - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Canalys warns of Japan smartphone slide

02 APR 2020

Canalys issued a bleak prediction for Japan smartphone shipments in 2020, with expectations fading 5G would boost handset demand as the market copes with the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak as well as the postponement of the Olympic Games.

The games were set to be a showcase for 5G networks launched late last month, in turn fuelling demand for the latest smartphones. But with the games put off until 2021 due to Covid-19, Canalys now expects slower uptake of the next-generation devices.

Japan’s smartphone market faces other headwinds in the form of new restrictions on handset bundling and tariffs, leading Canalys to conclude a 10.9 per cent year-on-year decline in shipments during 2019 was unlikely to be addressed this year.

In fact, it tipped shipments to decline by at least 13 per cent to 25.1 million units this year. The prediction is the research company’s best-case scenario: its worst-case outlook sees shipments plunging as much as 28 per cent.

Shengtao Jin, Canalys research analyst, said the demand shock caused by the pandemic will impact all vendors. Jin noted consumers will have little appetite for pricey 5G plans and devices, and operators will have an even longer payback period to recover their massive capex to deploy next-generation networks.

In 2019, only Samsung gained ground, with shipments up 12.3 per cent and the vendor holding an 8 per cent market share, apparently spurred by a move into the budget segment in Q4. However, Canalys warned the company would face fierce competition from Oppo and Xiaomi moving forward.

Apple held top spot in terms of market share at 53.3 per cent, but shipments 5.1 per cent lower: a stronger mid-range portfolio is key to its success, Canalys said, with this segment thriving in Japan.

Kyocera suffered the greatest decline (27.9 per cent) leaving it with a 7.5 per cent share of shipments.

Sharp held a 12.8 per cent share and Sony 7.9 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Foxconn plays down 5G iPhone production claims

Blog: Is EC common charger move a blow to Apple?

Apple considers deferring latest iPhone launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association