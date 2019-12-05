 Canalys expects golden age of smartphones - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Canalys expects golden age of smartphones

05 DEC 2019

LIVE FROM CANALYS CHANNELS FORUM, TAIPEI: Canalys predicted a rebound in the smartphone market in 2020, kicking off a three-year era of growth as consumer demand is invigorated by 5G, foldable screens and faster chipsets.

Rushabh Doshi, research director of global mobility (pictured), expects Asia Pacific (APAC) to perform best in 2020, mainly because of rising demand for 5G handsets in China where operators are aggressively deploying the technology.

Growth in 5G will also be driven by South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Demonstrating the level of innovation, he pointed to the Motorola Razr and foldables from Samsung and Huawei.

In addition to faster chipsets, he expects 5G smartphones to feature larger screens and more storage, with up to 16GB possible in entry-level models.

With consumers paying a premium for the first wave of 5G handsets, he predicted an initial boost in ASPs, but thinks prices will fall faster than in 4G because vendors are more connected to the supply chain and committed to lowering prices to appeal to a wider audience.

Doshi believes smartphones will increasingly be used by enterprises as applications expand and become more robust, with the devices expected to replace PCs in many cases.

APAC
Smartphone shipments in the APAC region fell 2.8 per cent year-on-year in Q3 to 549 million units due to weak performances by Huawei and Apple.

The Chinese vendor experienced its worst year in the region after a phenomenal rise over the last five years, because of trade tensions between US in China, with the company put on a trade blacklist.

He said Apple is struggling in China due to innovation lag and, more importantly, a backlash from consumers turning to local brands in response to the US trade war.

The China market was hit by lengthening refresh cycles and has seen declines for the past three years, Doshi said.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Chinese vendors tipped to use 5G to boost US presence

China 5G to revive global smartphone market

Huawei prepares for 5G tablet showdown
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association