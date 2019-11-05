 ByteDance delves into smartphone sector - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

ByteDance delves into smartphone sector

05 NOV 2019

ByteDance, the parent of embattled short-form video app TikTok, entered the smartphone market, The Verge reported, in what appeared to be its first use of patents acquired in May.

The Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 offers premium-tier features including a quad camera set-up comprising 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto and 5MP macro lenses. On the front is a 20MP shooter.

It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4000mAh battery and runs on Qualcomm’s gaming-focused Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

The phone is priced CNY2,899 ($414) and is equipped with Douyin, a Chinese version of TikTok which can be accessed with a single swipe.

ByteDance had been tipped to make a move on the smartphone sector since acquiring patents and recruiting some staff from Chinese vendor Smartisan.

The move could prove risky for ByteDance given other major internet companies have enjoyed little success with similar ventures.

In 2013, a joint effort between Facebook and HTC, for example, was shelved after failing to impress in international markets, and Amazon received a lukewarm reception for its Fire phone.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

