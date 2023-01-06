 Bullitt set for sat-to-phone launch on upcoming Moto - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Bullitt set for sat-to-phone launch on upcoming Moto

06 JAN 2023

Rugged device specialist Bullitt Group revealed its two-way satellite messaging system would debut on its latest handset in the Motorola Defy range, with the service set to go live this quarter.

At CES in Las Vegas the company released further details of the previously teased technology being made available under the Bullitt Satellite Connect brand, while announcing the Motorola device would be the first to support the service.

Bullitt has licences to develop rugged devices under a range of brands including Motorola Defy, a smartphone series boasting enhanced resistance to drops, water and sand. The latest version is slated for release together with Bullitt Satellite Connect.

The satellite compatibility provides two-way messaging, which executives from the company previously told Mobile World Live went beyond systems being marketed by big-name smartphone players including Apple.

Bullitt Satellite Connect is designed to connect those at the “fringes of coverage” providing two-way messaging through its OTT-style application.

Bullitt’s satellite connectivity partner is Skylo. In a statement Bullitt said Skylo “built and operates the network to provide the ‘always on’ Bullitt satellite messaging service, and manages connections to devices over existing licensed GEO satellite constellations, such as Inmarsat and others.”

The app will initially attempt to send messages through cellular or wi-fi before using satellite as a last resort. The company has signed-up a number of partners to get the service off the ground including a chip deal with MediaTek.

Bullitt’s CES announcement came as Qualcomm unveiled its play in the segment, inking a partnership with satellite player Iridium and unveiling a related offering targeting high-end Android devices.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Bullitt targets satellite phone space

Motorola teams with Verizon on XR wearable

Motorola Edge X30 first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association