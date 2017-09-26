English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Bullitt picks up new backer, names new chairman

26 SEP 2017

Exponent Private Equity took a majority stake in Bullitt Group, the smartphone company which offers devices using brands including Kodak and Caterpillar.

According to Financial Times, the UK-based player had been looking to bring in outside investment to fund its expansion. While there had been interest from the US, it ended up working with UK-based Exponent, which made investments in diverse companies including Radley handbags, vegetarian food company Quorn and tool hire company HSS.

While the size of the investment was not revealed, a previously reported figure of £100 million was branded inaccurate.

Taking over as chairman of Bullitt Group is Pieter Knook, who previously held senior roles at Microsoft and Vodafone Group.

Bullitt Group financial documents released recently show the company generated a 36 per cent increase in sales to $134.6 million for calendar 2016, with the number of devices shifted increasing by nearly 30 per cent.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association