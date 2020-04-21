Brightstar boosts customer offering with WeFix buy - Mobile World Live

Device distributor Brightstar announced a deal to acquire WeFix, a UK-based smartphone and tablet repairer, in a move which will see the latter’s flexible repair services pushed out globally.

WeFix, which dubs itself as the UK’s number one “we come to you” repairer, does so through a fleet of 60 mobile workshops, covering 94 per cent of the population.

Brightstar said in a statement it plans to increase WeFix’s UK fleet to up to 150 mobile workshops by the end of 2020, while introducing its services to mainland Europe and North America by the end of 2022.

WeFix made its mark in 2018, when it entered into an exclusive agreement with Samsung to provide in- and out-of-warranty device repairs to its UK customers.

Brightstar CEO Rod Millar explained WeFix would provide a “key strategic differentiator” for its device protection business, augmenting service offering and choice, while strengthening relationships with its customers.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Brightstar looked to broaden its device distribution business through acquisitions in the past, buying online platform Next Wireless Group to increase sales of second-devices via e-commerce channels in 2018.