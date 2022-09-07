 Brazil orders suspension of chargerless iPhone sales - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Brazil orders suspension of chargerless iPhone sales

07 SEP 2022

Brazil’s justice ministry told Apple to halt sales of iPhones without wall chargers across the country and fined the US manufacturer’s local business BRL12.2 million ($2.3 million).

The decision follows a complaint from Brazil’s National Consumer Secretariat in 2021, which argued Apple was selling incomplete products by not including the charger.

Brazil’s consumer body also failed to accept the manufacturer’s argument citing sustainability reasons, adding Apple could take other measures to cut environmental impact such as use of industry-standard USB-C.

Apple was slapped with charges of selling an incomplete product or lacking essential functionality and “refusing to sell a complete product through discrimination against the consumer and transferring responsibility to third parties”.

The manufacturer has already been fined by several other authorities in Brazil for similar issues. The justice unit claimed Apple had made no attempt to “minimise the damage” of sales without chargers following these complaints.

Alongside the fine and suspension, communications regulator Anatel has been ordered to revoke the registration of models from the iPhone 12.

Following the decision, Reuters reported comments from an Apple representative stating the company planned to appeal.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Devices

Tags

