Blu offers first smartphones for Verizon - Mobile World Live

Smartphone maker Blu Products said it is working with Verizon to offer devices to the operator’s customers for the first time.

Blu offers unlocked devices targeting the US market, but has not previously offered support for devices targeting operators which use CDMA for their 3G networks. Now, two Blu devices, Vivo XI and Vivo XI+, are certified for the Verizon network.

Buyers will also be eligible for the operator’s Bring Your Own Device promotion, which gives them a $150 prepaid Mastercard and free SIM card with activation. Customers who already have the devices and want to switch to Verizon can contact Blu, which is promising a software update to add support for the operator.

Blu, which bills itself as “the market leader in unlocked devices”, added Vivo XI and Vivo XI+ to its portfolio in September 2018.