 BlackBerry to sell mobile patents for $600M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

BlackBerry to sell mobile patents for $600M

31 JAN 2022

Former handset giant BlackBerry struck a deal to sell remaining patents related to its defunct mobile business to a specialist IP company, in a transaction worth $600 million.

BlackBerry stated the assets relate mostly to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking, and will be sold to US-based company Catapult IP Innovations assuming the deal gets through regulators.

Any IP related to its active lines of business have been excluded from the deal.

The former device maker will receive $450 million on closing the deal, with the remaining balance being paid in instalments.

Catapult IP Innovations is a company established to buy the assets and is backed by a lending syndicate which includes a Canadian pension fund.

End of an era
The sale of the patents is the latest move towards finally closing the book on BlackBerry’s once hugely successful devices business.

In January 2021, BlackBerry confirmed media reports it had offloaded several of its mobile patents to Huawei. It finally decommissioned support for its last operating system and associated phone software earlier this month.

Since quitting making its own mobile devices in 2016 in favour of a licensing model, BlackBerry has centred its business on enterprise software with a focus on security products.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BlackBerry sells smartphone IP to Huawei

Blog: Will BlackBerry mark-3 strike the right key?

BlackBerry future in doubt as TCL pulls plug
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association