BlackBerry future in doubt as TCL pulls plug - Mobile World Live

 BlackBerry future in doubt as TCL pulls plug
HomeDevicesNews

BlackBerry future in doubt as TCL pulls plug

03 FEB 2020

TCL Communication announced its brand licensing deal with BlackBerry will end, closing a four-year partnership and leaving an uncertain future for the smartphones.

In a statement, TCL Communication said the deal will end on 31 August, after which the Chinese vendor will no longer have the rights to design, manufacture or sell new BlackBerry mobile devices.

TCL Communication will continue to offer customer support and fulfil warranties of devices until 31 August, 2022, subject to local laws, it stated.

The last device TCL Communication released under the BlackBerry brand was the Key 2 LE in 2018. It featured a QWERTY keyboard, a staple feature on most BlackBerry devices.

In October 2019, TCL Communication ruled out ending its licensing deal with BlackBerry when it announced its own-brand smartphone range, claiming the two would continue to exist along with the Alcatel brand, with price a key differentiator.

The company unveiled a new range of own-brand models at the CES event in Las Vegas last month, among which was its first 5G smartphone, the TCL 10 5G.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

