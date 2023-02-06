Big names tussle for top industry prizes

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: The shortlist for the prestigious 2023 Global Mobile Awards (Glomos) was revealed, honouring cutting-edge innovation and initiatives in the mobile sector creating real impact for society.

In a special broadcast, a trio of top analysts joined Mobile World Live to reveal the shortlisted players across the varied list of categories being contested at the latest edition of the awards.

One of the headline awards is Best Smartphone, where Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and S22 Ultra will thrash it out with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro and newcomer Nothing’s debut Phone (1) for one of the most hotly-anticipated prizes on offer.

In another hardware-focused award, Apple and Google are up for the Disruptive Device Innovation Award with an Emergency SOS via Satellite service and Tensor 2 chip, respectively.

Other contenders here are Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon innovations and Sony’s IMX989 Camera Sensor.

Best Mobile Network Infrastructure is always a fiercely-contested category with Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and two products from Huawei shortlisted.

The two Chinese vendors are also up for Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough alongside Rakuten Mobile for its open RAN 5G Network.

Innovation

The Glomos are always evolving with new awards added regularly to acknowledge achievement in emerging areas of the industry and reflect the latest technology trends.

Prizes making their debuts this year include: Best Mobile Innovation for Cities and Best Mobile Innovation for Web3. The former will be contested by projects from KT; China Unicom and Huawei; SK Telecom; Telefonica Germany; and a consortium of players behind the Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation City.

Another fresh category is Best Cloud Solution, where Axiata Digital Labs, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, F5 and Rakuten Symphony made the cut.

Big issues

Sustainability and climate action continue to be huge priorities for players across the industry, with this acknowledged in a number of awards set to be handed out.

In one of the headline prizes here China Telecom and ZTE, Fairphone, Huawei, Samsung, and The Wiliot IoT Platform for Supply Chain Sustainability are all up for Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action.

Another sustainability-linked category is the Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs, where Ecocash, Fairphone, Orange, Telefonica and Veon make the shortlist.

The awards will be presented during MWC23 Barcelona.

A rundown of the winners will be announced on the Mobile World Live TV broadcast of the event.