Baidu unit centres smartphone play on educational AI

Baidu AI unit Xiaodu released details of its widely-anticipated smartphone on social media channels in China, with local media reporting the handset will be designed primarily for children and feature a number of educational tools.

South China Morning Post reported the Qinghe device will feature parental controls to limit app usage, notifications indicating when it is being used in poor lighting and educational tools using the company’s existing AI platform.

Educational AI tools are said to include an interactive English language tutor to aid with speaking practice and written school assignments by offering grammar and readability advice.

Yicai Global noted the device will be available on 22 May and come with access to more than 1,000 digital textbooks and tens of thousands of classes on a range of subjects.

Full technical specifications of Qinghe have not been officially disclosed.

The unveiling follows rumours earlier this month indicating the company was making final preparations for an entry into the smartphone market. It will be sold in Chinese outlets alongside its other hardware products including smart speakers and tablets.