Automotive giant Geely eyes Meizu buy

Vehicle manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group reportedly entered talks to buy Chinese smartphone company Meizu Technology in an apparent bid to boost a mobile business connected to the car company.

Nikkei Asia reported talks between Geely and Meizu Technology were underway. The move comes four months after the car company’s former chairman launched a mobile business.

Meizu produces mid- to high-tier handsets largely sold in its home market, but it also ships to countries including Turkey and Russia. Alongside smartphones it sells a variety of headphones and related accessories.

Geely owns a number of global car brands and related businesses through its various subsidiaries.

In September 2021, the company announced its chairman Eric Li set-up Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology with the aim of entering the high-end smartphone market. At the time, Li stated there was a close correlation between car and mobile device technologies.

“Mobile phones and devices have quickly evolved into mobile terminals and application platforms which not only allow users to enjoy the fruits of innovation in the quickest manner possible, they also act as a pathway to greater automotive applications.”