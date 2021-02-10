Australia smartphone sales spurred by iPhone - Mobile World Live

Double-digit growth in Australian iPhone sales in the second half of 2020 fuelled a modest rise in the overall market despite lower Android demand, data from analyst company Telsyte showed.

Sales increased 3 per cent year-on-year to 4.55 million units, with iPhones 12 per cent higher at 2.1 million units and Android down 4 per cent to 2.45 million.

Telsyte said more affordable iPhone models including the SE and 11 drove numbers, along with demand for the 5G iPhone 12. It estimates Apple’s market share 46.2 per cent, up 3.8 percentage points.

The research company said Apple, Samsung and Oppo remained the top three vendors and all increased sales in H2.

More than 40 per cent of total sales were 5G capable models, which the company expects to top 60 per cent in 2021 as the majority of new mid-range and premium handsets are compatible with the technology.

Full-year sales slipped 1 per cent to 8.38 million, attributed to market maturity and the economic impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus). It placed the average replacement cycle at three years.