 Australia smartphone sales spurred by iPhone - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Australia smartphone sales spurred by iPhone

10 FEB 2021

Double-digit growth in Australian iPhone sales in the second half of 2020 fuelled a modest rise in the overall market despite lower Android demand, data from analyst company Telsyte showed.

Sales increased 3 per cent year-on-year to 4.55 million units, with iPhones 12 per cent higher at 2.1 million units and Android down 4 per cent to 2.45 million.

Telsyte said more affordable iPhone models including the SE and 11 drove numbers, along with demand for the 5G iPhone 12. It estimates Apple’s market share 46.2 per cent, up 3.8 percentage points.

The research company said Apple, Samsung and Oppo remained the top three vendors and all increased sales in H2.

More than 40 per cent of total sales were 5G capable models, which the company expects to top 60 per cent in 2021 as the majority of new mid-range and premium handsets are compatible with the technology.

Full-year sales slipped 1 per cent to 8.38 million, attributed to market maturity and the economic impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus). It placed the average replacement cycle at three years.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei China smartphone shipments tumble

Honor plays down US parts restrictions

China smartphone shipments drop 20%
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association