HomeDevicesNews

AT&T to release Samsung 5G phone

04 DEC 2018

AT&T announced it will release a Samsung 5G-compatible smartphone in the first half of 2019, just a day after major rival Verizon revealed a similar move.

In a statement, AT&T said it will grow its 5G device lineup with a Samsung 5G phone, which will become its second mobile 5G device after its Nighthawk 5G mobile hotspot, set to be launched later this month.

AT&T’s announcement puts to bed rumours that Verizon’s deal with Samsung is an exclusive, following speculation last month that the pair were working on such an arrangement.

Verizon and Samsung confirmed a proof of concept for the new device, which uses Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon Mobile platform, is set to be unveiled at a Qualcomm event in Hawaii, US this week.

AT&T said once Samsung’s smartphone is released, it will give customers on a compatible plan access to its 5G network, which it plans to introduce before the end of the year.

“Together with Samsung, we plan to bring the best in technology and innovation to our customers,” said David Christopher, president of AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. “The future we imagine with 5G is just beginning and it is a great time to be a consumer.”

In its statement, AT&T pointed to the 5G work it is conducting with the South Korean manufacturer on creating a test bed for 5G use cases in factories.

AT&T in September also selected Samsung as its technology supplier to build its 5G network.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor.

