HomeDevicesNews

AT&T goes solo on Razer Phone 2

13 NOV 2018

Gaming brand Razer struck its first exclusive operator deal in the US, with sales of its second-generation smartphone set to begin later this week.

The Verge reported Razer Phone 2 will be available from AT&T on Friday (16 November). In addition to being the vendor’s first exclusive operator deal in the country, the move marks something of a departure from its sales model given the original Razer phone was only available unlocked.

Backing from a major operator could provide a boost to sales for the niche device, which is designed specifically for gaming.

In a tweet, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said the US deal is the first of several operator partnerships the company has in the pipeline:

Razer Phone 2 was unveiled in October and aims to deliver a high tier mobile gaming experience: it offers a performance boost of up to 30 per cent over its predecessor, a vapour-based cooling feature and enhanced screen technology.

The company also worked with a number of game publishers to deliver high quality gaming experiences.

With an AT&T plan, the device will reportedly set customers back $26.67 a month, or can be bought outright for $799. The smartphone is also available from US retailer Best Buy.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

