HomeDevicesNews

AT&T combats rising device costs with white label deal

25 OCT 2018

AT&T tapped device manufacturer Emblem Solutions to produce operator-branded mobile devices as part of a play to put more affordable options on the table for its customers.

Under the arrangement, Emblem Solutions will produce AT&T branded smartphones, tablets and feature phones. The first devices are expected to launch by the end of 2019 and will be offered to post paid, prepaid and Cricket Wireless consumers along with AT&T’s business customers.

As part of the deal, AT&T made an undisclosed financial investment in the company and secured two seats on Emblem Solutions’ board.

Kevin Petersen, AT&T SVP of wireless device and network experiences, said the deal will make it possible for the operator “to offer customers the device features they already know and expect” at a lower price point.

This isn’t AT&T’s first foray into branded devices, but the move to expand its options comes as smartphone prices continue to rise, with Apple’s latest iPhones topping out at nearly $1,500. Research company IDC previously predicted the average selling price of smartphones will rise 10.3 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017.

Verizon similarly offers self-branded devices in its Ellipsis line, as does T-Mobile US under the Revvl name.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

