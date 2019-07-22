 Asus outlines power-packed RoG follow up - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Asus outlines power-packed RoG follow up

22 JUL 2019

Asus revealed details about its second-generation Republic of Gamers (RoG) smartphone, which it said will be the first gaming phone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

In a statement, Asus said the ROG II phone will take “performance to an epic new level” with the new Qualcomm Mobile Platform, unveiled last week, delivering up to 2.96GHz. This is a 4 per cent performance boost over the Snapdragon 855, while it also packs a 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU.

The platform will enable 12GB RAM “for effortless gaming power”, and has also been built with a second-generation GameCool II cooling system, with a newly-designed 3D vapour chamber to better remove heat from the phone, Asus stated.

With regards to design, Asus said it builds on the first-generation RoG phone to ensure “fully immersive gaming”. It has a landscape-oriented make-up, incorporated “AirTrigger II ultrasonic stereo sensors”, dual vibration technology and front-facing stereo speakers.

To ensure longer gaming, the new device is packed with a 6000mAh battery.

The company also unveiled new accessories, including a TwinView Dock for dual-screen gaming and a gamepad for a console-like gaming experience.

Asus unveiled its plans to follow up with a new RoG smartphone in April. It took the wraps off the first-generation device in June 2018.

The latest device is expected to launch globally in September.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

