HomeDevicesNews

Asus, HP and Lenovo onboard for Snapdragon PC push

31 MAY 2017

Qualcomm announced Asus, HP and Lenovo are the first companies developing mobile PCs powered by its Snapdragon 835 processors.

The companies are “set to produce sleek, thin and fanless PCs running a Windows 10 experience”, with LTE connectivity. The devices will also deliver “beyond all-day” battery life.

Snapdragon-powered PCs will also benefit from Qualcomm’s LTE modem technology.

The chip company inked a deal with Microsoft late in 2016 to offer Snapdragon-powered Windows computers.

Cristiano Amon, EVP of Qualcomm Technologies, said: “Today’s consumers experience mobility in nearly every aspect of their lives and they’ve come to expect more from their PCs than legacy computing models are able to provide.”

Qualcomm said new PCs will be capable of running “all Windows applications, including Microsoft Office”.

Microsoft’s previous efforts to offer Windows computers powered by ARM-based processors have struggled, hampered in no small part by application compatibility issues.

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

