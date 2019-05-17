Asus flips with Zenfone 6 - Mobile World Live

Asus announced its latest flagship smartphone, ZenFone 6, which takes a different approach to tackle what the company said are the twin problems of display notches and low-resolution front facing cameras.
With ZenFone 6, the rear cameras are mounted on a motorised flip, which can be used to move them in to a forward-facing position. This means the same quality is available for both standard images and selfies, using dual 48MP and 13MP wide-angle lenses.
Vendors are using different approaches to housing the front-facing camera, as the drive for all-screen front panels with minimal bezels has limited the potential placement options. Notches have got smaller, some devices have adopted punch-hole cameras in the front screen, and sliders and pop-up cameras have also been used.
Asus’ approach is perhaps closest to that of Samsung with its Galaxy A80, although in that case the camera is housed in a slider which allows it to rotate from back to front.
Away from the cameras, ZenFone 6 has a 6.4-inch display, with 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
With many top-tier devices now adopting under-screen fingerprint scanners, the Asus device maintains a more traditional rear-mounted reader. It also has a hefty 5000mAh battery.
In 2018, Asus announced a turnaround plan for its smartphone unit, with a focus on premium and gaming devices. The company has found itself in a similar position to many rivals, in that while it has delivered some credible competitors, it has not been able to generate the scale to take on its bigger rivals.