Asus flips with Zenfone 6 - Mobile World Live

 Asus flips with Zenfone 6
HomeDevicesNews

Asus flips with Zenfone 6

17 MAY 2019

Asus announced its latest flagship smartphone, ZenFone 6, which takes a different approach to tackle what the company said are the twin problems of display notches and low-resolution front facing cameras.

With ZenFone 6, the rear cameras are mounted on a motorised flip, which can be used to move them in to a forward-facing position. This means the same quality is available for both standard images and selfies, using dual 48MP and 13MP wide-angle lenses.

Vendors are using different approaches to housing the front-facing camera, as the drive for all-screen front panels with minimal bezels has limited the potential placement options. Notches have got smaller, some devices have adopted punch-hole cameras in the front screen, and sliders and pop-up cameras have also been used.

Asus’ approach is perhaps closest to that of Samsung with its Galaxy A80, although in that case the camera is housed in a slider which allows it to rotate from back to front.

Away from the cameras, ZenFone 6 has a 6.4-inch display, with 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

With many top-tier devices now adopting under-screen fingerprint scanners, the Asus device maintains a more traditional rear-mounted reader. It also has a hefty 5000mAh battery.

In 2018, Asus announced a turnaround plan for its smartphone unit, with a focus on premium and gaming devices. The company has found itself in a similar position to many rivals, in that while it has delivered some credible competitors, it has not been able to generate the scale to take on its bigger rivals.

Steve Costello

