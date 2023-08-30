Asus calms talk of Zenfone demise

Manufacturer Asus dismissed media claims its Zenfone line of smartphones was set to be scrapped, outlining plans to press on with new releases using the brand in tandem with specialist gaming range ROG Phone.

Taiwan-based Asus unveiled its latest flagship, the Zenfone 10, in June having maintained a steady upgrade schedule of one a year for the brand since debuting the line in 2014.

However, the future of the range was questioned earlier this week when Taiwanese publication TechNews claimed workers in the division were being redeployed as part of a wider restructure at the company.

It also asserted the Zenfone 10 would be the end of the line.

In a statement, Asus flat out denied it would discontinue the range, adding it planned to “continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone”. It also reiterated its general commitment to the smartphone business.

Although making a play in the mobile segment the company is best known for its PCs and components, with smartphones comprising less than 2 per cent of Asus’ global revenue in Q2.

This, however, marked an annual improvement on the sub-one per cent share in Q2 2022.