Arm to transfer IoT arm to parent SoftBank - Mobile World Live

HomeDevicesNews

Arm to transfer IoT arm to parent SoftBank

08 JUL 2020

Chip designer Arm unveiled plans to offload its IoT operations to parent company SoftBank Group, in a strategy overhaul to prioritise efforts on its core semiconductor IP business.

In a statement, Arm said its move would see its IoT Platform and Treasure Data businesses being transferred to newly created entities, owned and controlled by SoftBank Group and its affiliates.

Arm CEO Simon Segars noted there were “great opportunities in the symbiotic growth of data and compute” and the company would be “in a stronger position to innovate in our core IP roadmap”.

He added SoftBank Group’s experience would enable the IoT operations to maximise their value “in capturing the data opportunity”.

The organisational change is expected to be finalised by the end of September, subject to review from the company’s board and customary closing conditions.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

