Archos seeks market share lift with latest smartphones

French device vendor Archos unveiled a quartet of new devices intended to “increase its market share and to provide users with more technologically sophisticated smartphones”, including two created in partnership with Nubia.

The devices created with Nubia, a Chinese boutique smartphone brand affiliated to ZTE, are in Archos’ Diamond line.

Diamond Alpha is described as a: “midrange flagship, a shining alternative to the Honor models”. Housed in a metal unibody are a 5.2-inch full HD display, octacore Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also offers a dual-lens Sony main camera (13MP, monochrome and colour) and 16MP front camera.

Launch pricing is €299, including a €50 discount.

Diamond Gamma is a slimline (less than 8mm) aluminium smartphone with 5.5-inch HD screen, 64-bit octacore Qualcomm processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It features a 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, 3000mAh battery, and is priced €199.

Also added to its range is Sense 55S (pictured), which Archos said offers an “extreme borderless” 5.5-inch display and screen-to-body ratio of 78 per cent. The company said it “brings fresh air and a true design spirit in the range of wallet-friendly smartphones in the European market”.

Other features include a dual-sensor main camera (8MP+8MP), fingerprint sensor, 3000mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onbaord storage. It is priced €249.

Finally, Sense 50X is a rugged device with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is said to resist scratches, drops of up to 1 metre, and water submersion for 30 minutes. It is capable of operating in temperatures ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to +55 degrees Celsius.

It runs a 1.5GHz quadcore MediaTek processor, and features 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and 3500mAh battery. It costs €169.